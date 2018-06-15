NJ teen in coma after being struck by hit-and-run driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. — A New Jersey teen is fighting for his life after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver earlier this week.

Cristian Valdez, 15, from Englewood is in the hospital in a medically induced coma.

He was riding his skateboard when he was struck, said authorities.

Police are still searching the hit-and-run driver.

The high school freshman was found on the side along the intersection of Knickerbocker Road and Bilmar Place with his skateboard by his side, authorities said.

While he was found late Monday night, it is not known how long he was lying there.

Investigators are looking for the vehicle with front-end damage. Authorities say the vehicle is an early 2000's model.

The car also likely has damage to its bumper, hood and windshield.

Valdez’s family is by his side at the hospital, praying he will pull through.

Friends started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Cristian's recovery.

It will be a long road ahead for the Valdez family.

In just one day, the fundraiser has raised half of its $10,000 goal.