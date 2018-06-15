How Monica’s making it happen this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mayor Bill de Blasio is now supporting the City Council’s plan plan to allocate $500 million for affordable senior housing.

The mayor was a late guest to a rally on City Hall steps Tuesday.

The announcement comes just 24 hours after he signed a consent decree handing over control of NYCHA and $2.2 billion of city money to fix it.

A two-year federal investigation produced a scathing 80-page complaint from the U.S. Attorney's Office and uncovered city bosses lied and covered up problems for years inside public housing concerning lead, mold, rats, and elevator repairs.

“You can't read that document without feeling a little sick to your stomach over conditions being that appalling,” City Council speaker Cory Johnson said.

When Johnson was asked if the mayor and deputy mayor may be forced to testify, he admits it has never been done before but it’s not ruled out.

“We have to have a conversation internally, which we will we are going to have. The budget is this week. We will have a conversation with the appropriate chairs and the wider membership of the council,” Johnson said.

When PIX11 News reached out to the mayor's office about the possibility of the mayor and deputy mayor testifying in front of the City Council, the mayor’s press secretary Eric Phillips responded, “Nah.”

PIX11 then asked, “Is this the city’s official statement?” Phillips responded, “Yep.”

Letitia James, city public advocate; Ruben Diaz Jr. , Bronx borough president; and NYC Councilman Ritchie Torres, chair of oversight and investigations, were guests on the Facebook Live show Monica Makes It Happen and broke news.

“I want oversight and heads to roll,” said James, who is also a candidate for New York attorney general.

James is now requesting a one-on-one meeting with the mayor to talk about the deal.

James, Diaz and Torres share concerns about the mayor signing a consent decree Monday, handing over control of NYCHA and $2.2 billion of city money to fix it.

“This is an admission of guilt and vindication for what we have been saying all along,” Diaz said.

Torres said, “As far as I’m concerned they (mayor and deputy mayor) should testify, and I will do everything I can to make it happen.”

