LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A baby was found dead inside a Lower East Side apartment on Friday, police said.

Police were called at 7:30 a.m. to an apartment on Orchard Street about an unconscious infant, authorities said.

When they arrived, officers found an unconscious and unresponsive baby boy.

The baby, who has been identified as 9-month-old Princeton Coaxum, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the baby’s cause of death.