At least 2 injured, 1 critically, in multi-vehicle crash in Queens

NEW HYDE PARK, Queens —At least two people were injured, one critically, following a multi-vehicle crash in Queens.

Officials received a call around 7:25 a.m. about a crash along Hillside Avenue and Langdale Street in New Hyde Park.

FDNY EMT is on scene.

At least two people have been taken to the hospital, one in critical condition, police said.

The second person’s injury was not immediately made available.

This is a developing story.