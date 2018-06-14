Young sisters crash father’s car during joyride in Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND — Two young sisters crashed their father’s car in Staten Island after taking it for a joyride Thursday.

It happened just after 2 p.m. in the area of Manor Road and Lincoln Street.

Police say the sisters, ages 10 and 12, were driving when they crashed and the car flipped. They were not injured.

Witnesses tell PIX11 the younger sister was behind the wheel. The car headed south on Manor Road, turned left onto Lincoln and crashed into a Mercedes and flipped onto the driver’s side.

Both sisters climbed out through the sunroof.

An investigation is underway.