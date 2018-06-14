Overturned truck lands on car on NJ Turnpike

SECAUCUS, NJ — A truck overturned, landing on a car on the New Jersey Turnpike, affecting the Thursday morning commute.

The incident happened along the New Jersey Turnpike by exit 16 in Secaucus.

The highway has been shut down in both directions.

AIR11 is over the scene where crews are on scene trying to rescue the drivers.

Footage shows a car wedged under the truck.

Reported injuries were not immediately known.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.