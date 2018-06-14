Police arrest teen in Long Island MS-13 murder

ROOSEVELT, NY — Police arrested the man who allegedly killed a 19-year-old victim in what was “no doubt” an MS-13 murder, officials said Thursday.

Jose Lopez, 19, was arrested and charged with murder about two week’s after police found the remains of his alleged victim. Officers found Josue Amaya Leonor buried 5 feet underground about a mile into a wooded area in Roosevelt on May 30.

Leonor’s remains were found one day after an arrest was made in a separate MS-13 murder case. Police arrested Josue Figueroa-Velasquez, 18, in connection with the murder of Angel Soler. His body was also found in a wooded lot in Roosevelt. He’d been hacked to death with a machete.

MS-13 is believed to be behind 25 killings on Long Island during the past two years.

Lopez be arraigned on Friday, June 15, 2018 at First District Court, Hempstead.