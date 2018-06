The BRONX — A pedestrian was seriously injured after getting hit by a livery cab in the Bronx early Thursday.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. when the cab hit a man as he was walking along E. 149th Street and River Avenue, police said.

The pedestrian, 39, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver, who did not have a license, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.