Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — MetroCards are officially on their way out.

The MTA will soon take its first step to phase their use out as a payment method for public transportation. Bus riders on Staten Island and subway riders along a stretch of the 4,5 and 6 trains will be able to use mobile wallets or bank cards to pay for their commutes starting in May 2019.

They'll still be able to use MetroCards though 2023.

The MTA is rolling out the new system in several phases over the five-year period.