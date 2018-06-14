Men wearing construction gear break into Queens home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRAY HILL, Queens — Authorities are searching for two men who broke into a home while dressed as construction workers in Queens, police said Thursday.

The incident happened on April 19 around 11:40 a.m. at a home located on 189 Street between 42 Avenue and Station Road, according to police.

Two men wearing construction-like clothing approached the Murray Hill home and rang the doorbell, police said.

When there was no answer at the door, the men proceeded to the backyard where one of the men climbed an awning and unsuccessfully attempted to gain entry through a second floor window, according to police.

The men then broke a first floor window, startling a 34-year-old female, who was inside sleeping, causing her to scream at them, police said.

The burglars fled the location running southbound on 189 Street toward 42 Avenue, where they then fled in a gray Nissan Quest mini-van, authorities said.

No property was reported stolen.

Surveillance video released by police shows the men described as having slim builds, wearing construction attire, including reflective green and orange jackets, boots, black masks and white hard hats.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).