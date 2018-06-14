Man tries to kidnap 2-year-old boy in stroller in Brooklyn: police

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn – A man tried to kidnap a 2-year-old boy in Brooklyn Wednesday night, police said.

The 32-year-old mom was pushing her son in a stroller near Prospect Park when Mathew Waly, 27, walked up and allegedly grabbed the stroller around 9 p.m.

“Give me your baby,” he said according to police.

The baby’s father who was nearby ran toward his family and Ealy when he saw what was happening, police said. Ealy fled the scene and was arrested less than an hour later.

He was charged with attempted kidnapping and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

No one was injured during the attempted kidnapping.