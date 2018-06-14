Conor McGregor due back court after Barclays backstage brawl

BROOKLYN — After tweeting that he’s flown back to New York City in his private jet, Conor McGregor is preparing to answer to a judge after the infamous Barclays Center Brawl.

The entire loading dock rampage in April was caught on camera and seen around the world.

As a result, the UFC prized fighter is facing up to seven years in prison.

The defendant is captured on surveillance throwing a dolly against a bus causing injuries to several individuals inside the bus.

Court documents show McGregor and fellow Irish fighter, Cian Cowley allegedly caused bruising, cuts and substantial pain to other athletes who were in Brooklyn for the UFC 223 card.

Both men this week, posing with their fists up, tweeting “From the cells to the stadiums. Not a scratch.”

Though if convicted, it could upend the immigrant status of the Dublin native coming to the U.S. for future fights.