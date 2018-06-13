Woman, 21, hit in Manhattan drive-by shooting

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A woman’s head was grazed by a bullet in a drive-by shooting as she walked down a Manhattan street early Wednesday, police said.

The 21-year-old victim was walking along West 158th Street near Amsterdam Avenue at about 12:35 a.m. when a white Jeep Grand Cherokee pulled up near her and fired shots, police said.

A bullet grazed her head, according to police. She was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The driver of the Jeep fled the scene.

