Two men attack, attempt to kidnap two 8-year-old girls on Long Island: police

MINEOLA, N.Y. — Police are looking for the two men accused of attacking and attempting to kidnap two 8-year-old girls on Long Island Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. when two unknown men approached the two girls as they were playing in the yard of a home on Maple Avenue in Mineola and chased the girls around the yard, police said.

One man pushed one of the girls to the ground and struck her in the face, police said.

She suffered minor pain to her face.

The girl started to scream and kick the man, causing them to flee, said cops.

One man fled in a dark-colored vehicle and the other fled on foot.

Both girls alerted their parents, who called 911.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.