NYC rat problem appears to be getting worse, analysis says

BED-STUY, Brooklyn – Whether they’re taking a stroll in the park or riding the subways, New York City’s rat population has made it clear it isn’t going anywhere.

A recent analysis by RentHop shows that complaints about the filthy critters are on the rise.

In 2017, calls to 311 about rat sightings in the Big Apple shot up 10 percent from the previous year with a total of 19,152 complaints made. That's a new record.

The rising pattern is concerning for some but also, they said, it isn’t shocking.

When it comes to the boroughs, Brooklyn takes the top spot of most complaints with 7,253 made last year.

According to the analysis, Bedford Stuyvesant is a neighborhood that appears to be a hot spot for the rodents. A cluster of complaints came from the vicinity of Bedford Avenue and Fulton Street.

“I’m not surprised at all by it,” Regina, a homeowner near Bedford Avenue, said. “And they’re big.”

While Brooklyn walks away with far from coveted bragging rights, Manhattan has more rodent complaints per square mile with the Upper West Side and Harlem lodging the most 311 calls.

There have been 4,831 complaints made to the city in the first quarter of 2018.

The city has been doing its part in the war against rats, investing $32 million last year on a plan to mitigate the population.