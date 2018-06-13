New card will help aid hearing-impaired drivers communicate with police

NEW YORK, N.Y.— A new information card will be distributed to help drivers who are hearing-impaired better communicate with police, the NYPD announced Wednesday.

The card is designed to attach to the sun visor of a vehicle so the driver and the officer can communicate through the use of graphics, police said.

“The visor cards aren’t just tools for persons who are deaf or hard of hearing behind the wheel, they are also a helpful tool for the NYPD officers who work each and every day to keep the public safe.’ ‘Improving communication is a cornerstone of neighborhood policing. These cards will help in that endeavor,” Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill said.

The NYPD will be issuing visor cards to 11,000 New York drivers with an F1 designation on their license beginning this month.