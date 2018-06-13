Man fatally shot in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police are investigating a man’s death after he was found shot in the head early Wednesday.

It happened around 12:52 a.m. outside of 230 W. 150th St. in Harlem.

When authorities arrived, they found a 29-year-old man shot in the back of the head. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The shooting possibly stemmed from a dispute, according to police.

There is no description of the suspected shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).