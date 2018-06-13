3 people rescued in massive Mt. Vernon home fire

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. — Fire officials battled a fast-moving fire in a multistory home in the City of Mt. Vernon, officials said Wednesday.

The blaze erupted at a house located at 460 East 4 St. just before 9 a.m., officials said.

Three people were trapped in the home at the time of the fire, Mt. Vernon Mayor Richard Thomas wrote in a Facebook post.

All three individuals were safely rescued by Mt. Vernon fire officials, Mayor Thomas said.

Information on the extent of the injuries and transports was not immediately available.