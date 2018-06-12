Woman attacked with hammer, set on fire in UWS apartment: source

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A woman was attacked with a hammer then set on fire inside an Upper West Side apartment Tuesday, officials and police sources said.

Officers responded just after 12 p.m. to a call of arson at an apartment building located at 825 Columbus Ave., police said.

When they arrived, officers found a 27-year-old woman with injuries consistent with being burned, police said. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police sources said the victim was attacked with a hammer before she was set ablaze.

A resident told PIX11 News that the victim, while on fire, knocked on several apartment doors on the eighth floor of the building looking for help.

That resident opened her door and helped the victim. She grabbed a sheet and extinguished the fire then called 911, the resident said.

The victim does not live at the apartment building where she was attacked, but appears to have been visiting a man who does live there, police said. Neighbors said the pair may have been dating.

Authorities are now looking for a man, but no description of him has been released yet.

