Actor John Travolta is being honored in a celebration at Lenny’s Pizza in Brooklyn. Travolta made Lenny’s Pizza famous in the 1977 blockbuster “Saturday Night Fever.”

Travolta was joined by New York State Senator Marty Golden as part John Travolta Day in Brooklyn.

Lenny’s Pizza has a slice of pizza named in Travolta’s honor.

This week marks the 40th anniversary of the release of the Travolta-starring in “Grease.”