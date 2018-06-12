School bus carrying 5 kids crashes into home in Suffolk County: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH AMITYVILLE, New York — A school bus has crashed into a home in North Amityville, Suffolk County Police said Tuesday.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. near County Line Road and Ritter Avenue, police said.

A female driver of a mini bus suffered a medical emergency, and the bus veered off the road and into a home located at 844 County Line Road., according to police.

Five elementary school aged children were on the bus from the Amityville School District, authorities said.

All five students were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The driver was transported to the hospital with an unknown condition.