PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

Mother dead, 6-year-old son critical after being struck by car while waiting for bus in Brooklyn

Posted 10:59 PM, June 12, 2018, by and , Updated at 11:04PM, June 12, 2018

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A mother is dead and her 6-year-old son critically injured after they were struck by a car while waiting for the bus in Brooklyn Tuesday evening, officials confirm.

It happened around 9 p.m. at Remsen Avenue and Seaview Avenue in Canarsie.

Witnesses tell PIX11 News that two cars going at a high rate of speed collided, sending one of the cars careening into the bus stop, pinning the mother and child.

The woman, 32, was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The child remains in critical condition.

Both vehicles remained on the scene.