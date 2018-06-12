Man repeatedly punches 69-year-old subway rider in face, throws him off train

KESINGTON, Brooklyn — A man repeatedly punched an F-train rider in the face and threw him off the subway, police said Tuesday.

The attacker beat the 69-year-old victim as the southbound train was pulling up at the Ditmas Avenue Station just before 7 a.m. on June 10, officials said. He threw the man onto the platform and then fled from the station.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. He suffered swelling and bruising to the face.

Police have asked for help finding the attacker. He’s believed to be in his early 20s. The man is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He has tattoos on both arms and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).