It took 18 years, but man’s numbers pay off as he wins $2 million Powerball

You have to play to win, and after 18 years of never giving up, Michael Tran hit the jackpot.

Tran, from Boise, Idaho, is $2 million richer after the numbers he has faithfully trusted to use for the lottery won a big prize in the Powerball game on Saturday.

“I scanned the ticket with my phone last night and it said I had to contact the lottery office,” Tran told lottery officials on Tuesday. “Then I checked the numbers for Saturday night and they looked very familiar!”

The winning numbers were 06, 10, 15, 25, 36 and the Powerball was 14.

Tran won on two sets of numbers on his lottery ticket.

“Tran’s ticket matched the first five numbers but not the Powerball on one line of his ticket, and four of the first five numbers but not the Powerball on another,” according to Idaho Lottery officials. “His ticket also had the PowerPlay feature.”

The prizes combined on the two equaled $2,000,300, which he claimed on Tuesday. He plans to pay off his house and put the rest in savings.

No word if he’ll continue to play his usual — and now lucky — numbers.