Bronx mom allegedly throws baby into wall, killing him: police

Posted 6:48 PM, June 12, 2018, by , Updated at 06:49PM, June 12, 2018

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A Bronx mom allegedly threw her 5-month-old baby boy against her apartment wall, killing the child, police said Tuesday.

Raymond Porfil was found unconscious and unresponsive in his crib on June 4, police said. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Police arrested and charged Joann McLeod, 30, in her son’s death.

Investigators believe there was a history of abuse and neglect. There appear to have been no other children in the home.

PIX11 has reached out to the Administration for Children’s Services.