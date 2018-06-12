74 scammers arrested for hijacking email addresses, stealing money: FBI

Law enforcement officials arrested 74 fraudsters for allegedly intercepting and hijacking bank transfers, the FBI said.

On Monday, The Department of Justice announced that they seized $2.4 million dollars and recovered about $14 million in bank transfers after investigating cyber fraud for six months.

They arrested 74 people nationwide, including 42 from the United States that were involved in an organization called BEC, Business Email Compromise.

They largely targeted elderly victims, businesses, employees and real estate purchases, authorities said. The fraudsters convinced people to transfer money by hijacking email addresses and impersonating business partners.

Law officials warn that BEC scams may involve fraudulent requests for checks rather than wire transfers. The scammers may also target personally identifiable information or employee tax records in addition to money.

The Department of Justice continues to take aggressive action investigating “cyber- enabled crime”. They are hoping to end cyber fraud so that the public can have “safety and peace of mind.”