73-year-old found stabbed to death in neck: police

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx —Authorities are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death inside of an apartment in the Bronx, police said Tuesday.

Police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious man inside of an apartment located at 352 Beekman Avenue, just before 8:40p.m. on Monday.

When authorities arrived, they observed Owen Dillard, 73, of the Bronx, inside with multiple stab wounds to his neck, according to police.

The 73-year-old victim was initially found by his fiance’, police said.

Dillard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).