4 shot in the Bronx: police

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx— Authorities are investigating after four people were shot overnight in the Bronx, police said Tuesday.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. near West 166 Street and Summit Avenue.

Four men were shot in total, police said.

Two men were shot in the leg, a third victim was shot in the chest, and a fourth victim was grazed in the head, according to police.

All four victims were transported to the hospital in varying conditions, but will all likely survive, authorities said.

Details of the shooting were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

