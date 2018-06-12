PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

4 men sought for bus driver assault in the Bronx: police

Posted 7:32 AM, June 12, 2018, by , Updated at 07:36AM, June 12, 2018

EASTCHESTER, the Bronx — Authorities are looking for four men who assaulted an on-duty bus driver in the Bronx, police said Tuesday.

The incident happened Saturday, just before 5:30 p.m. inside of a southbound Liberty Lines W-60 bus at Conner Street and Boston Road.

Four individuals punched and kicked a 38-year-old  on-duty bus driver as they exited the bus, police said.

The perps fled the scene on foot southbound on Boston Road, according to police.

The individuals are described as being between 16 to 19-years old.

They were described as last seen wearing the following clothing:

One individual wore a black hooded sweater and dark colored pants, the second man last seen wearing a white shirt and dark colored pants, a third individual was observed wearing a blue shirt, light blue jeans and he had on a black backpack, and the last man was seen wearing a white hooded sweater and dark colored pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).