SUV crashes into hot dog stand, seriously injuring owner

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Authorities say an SUV crashed into a roadside hot dog stand at the New Jersey shore, seriously injuring the stand’s owner.

The crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Monday at the Wunder Wiener stand on Route 9 south in Berkeley Township.

The stand’s owner was flown to a hospital, but his name and further details on his condition were not immediately available. It wasn’t known if the SUV’s driver or anyone else was hurt in the accident.

The SUV also apparently stuck and damaged a utility pole.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.