Pizza Rats will take to the field in Staten Island

Pizza Rats will be playing ball.

The Staten Island Yankees will be known as the Staten Island Pizza Rats for 5 home games this season. The rebranding is a result of a name-change contest in 2016.

The name was inspired by the viral video in which a rat attempted to abscond with a piece of pizza on a subway platform.

On June 23, July 7, July 14, July 21, and August 4, the Staten Island Pizza rats will take to the field.

Team President Will Smith says the stadium and uniforms will have a different look.

The home opener at Richmond County Bank Ball Park will feature the Staten Island Yankees playing the Brooklyn Cyclones Friday, June 15.