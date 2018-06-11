Oji interviews stars at the red carpet as the Tony Awards 2018 kicked off Sunday evening.
Oji celebrates with the stars at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards red carpet
-
Hear from the stars of ‘My Fair Lady,’ up for 10 Tony Awards
-
Actor Tom Hollander back on stage, making audiences laugh in the Tony-nominated “Travesties”
-
Jason Alexander returns to New Jersey for comedy show
-
‘Angels in America’ opens on Broadway
-
Holy haute couture: Divine designs grace carpet at Met Gala
-
-
Idina Menzel returns to the New York stage
-
Stephen Amell talks season finale of ‘Arrow,’ workouts and wine
-
Mya talks new album ‘5th Ward,’ and being vegan
-
TIME 100 gala honors #MeToo movement, activists, entertainers
-
Visit the ice cream shop with such a sweet following, it needs a bouncer
-
-
Park Slope crash: Children killed ID’d; Tony Award-winning actress hurt
-
‘Love, Simon’ cast talks film and friendship
-
Two pop stars make their Broadway debut in “Kinky Boots”