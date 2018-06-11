Man wanted for allegedly groping 12-year-old girl in Queens: police

BRIARWOOD, Queens — A man is wanted in Queens after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl, police said Monday.

The girl was approached by the culprit about 3:35 p.m. on May 16 along 144th Street, an NYPD official said.

The man offered the girl money to use at the grocery store then handed her a dollar, police said.

He then attempted to hug the girl, who moved away. As she did so, the individual grabbed the victim’s breasts, according to police.

The man is described as being between 30 to 40 years old, and about 5 feet 4 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a pink shirt, white shorts and black sandals.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).