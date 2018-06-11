New details emerge in fatal drive-by shooting in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMAICA, Queens — A man was shot several times near a Queens nightclub then tried to drive away, presumably to the hospital, but he didn’t get far, police said.

Police said that Errol Blackwood, 59, of Roosevelt, N.Y., was walking to his car parked near the Jouvay Club in Jamaica when a shooter in a car drove by, pumping bullets at people standing outside.

Mortally wounded, Blackwood got into his car and drove away, but crashed into three parked cars near Liberty Avenue and Liverpool Street.

“It sounded like an explosion,” witness Dr. Avia Jackson said.

Blackwell crashed into Jackson’s car then hit another vehicle that then crashed into a tow truck, Jackson said. He estimates the driver was traveling about 80 mph.

Jackson’s wife, who is a nurse, tried to perform CPR on Blackwell, but it was too last. When she was feeling for a pulse, she said, she felt “one last beat and that was it."

Authorities responded to a call of a person shot outside of the club about 3:30 a.m. Monday near Liberty Avenue and Liverpool Street in Jamaica.

When police arrived, they found Blackwood, unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, in the driver's seat of a silver 2017 Volvo sedan, police said.

Blackwood was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time.

