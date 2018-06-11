Discounted MetroCards announced for low-income New Yorkers

NEW YORK — The city’s budget, announced Monday, includes discounted MetroCards for low-income New Yorkers.

The $89.15 billion budget includes $106 million for Fair Fares. Under the program, some city residents will be eligible for half-price MetroCards.

Mayor Bill de Blasio noted the program was something City Council Speaker Corey Johnson repeatedly pushed for.

“This is a good day for the city of New York,” Johnson said, noting that the budget will strengthen the city’s social safety net. “We hope it is the first significant step toward obliterating this problem when it comes to poor New Yorkers.”

The program, which will be administered by the city and not through the MTA, is expected to start in 2019. It will help about 800,000 New Yorkers.

Transit advocacy group have called for cheaper MetroCards for years.

The budget also includes funding for, among other items, expansion of 3-K for all, body cameras for NYPD officers and upgrades at the New York City Housing Authority.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.