City reaches $2B deal with feds over NYCHA repairs: U.S. Attorney

MANHATTAN — The city has reached a $2.2 billion deal with the federal government for repairs to New York City public housing, the U.S. Attorney’s office told PIX11 News on Monday.

The multibillion-dollar settlement is expected to be spent over a 10-year period to settle a years-long investigation into a litany of safety and health issues reported at New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) properties.

The city will spend $1 billion over the first four years and $200 million annually for each of the following years through the decade-long term, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

A decree is expected to be signed by Mayor Bill de Blasio Monday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is set to hold a press conference Monday afternoon on the historic deal with the Environmental Protection Agency U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in attendance. The mayor is not expected to attend.