ICE arrests 91 people in New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. — Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested nearly 100 people over a several day period last week in New Jersey, officials said Monday.

About 77 percent of the 91 people taken into custody during the operation had prior criminal convictions or had charges pending for offenses including homicide, sexual assault and money laundering Enforcement and Removal Operations Field Office John Tsoukaris said. ICE was focused on people convicted of serious crimes.

“The remarkable results of our officers and law enforcement partners highlight ICE’s ongoing commitment to public safety,” Tsoukaris said. “Because of the targeted efforts of these professional officers, there are 91 fewer criminals in our communities.”

The arrestees ranged in age from 19 to 78. Some will face federal criminal prosecutions and others may be subject to immediate removal from the country.

One of the people arrested is an alleged MS-13 member. Convictions of those arrested include sexual assault on a minor, child abuse, possession of narcotics, distribution of narcotics, money laundering, DUI, fraud, domestic violence, theft, possession of a weapon, burglary, larceny, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest, endangering the welfare of a child, kidnapping and illegal reentry.