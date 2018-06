SAN FERNANDO, Calif. — Former teen actor and songwriter Jackson Odell has died at age 20, TMZ reported Sunday.

Jackson, known for his roles on “The Goldbergs” and “iCarly,” was found unresponsive in a sober living home in San Fernando, TMZ said.

There were no signs of foul play, according to the publication.

Jackson was a recurring character on “The Goldbergs.” He played Ari Caldwell, a popular student and Dana’s older brother.

His cause of death has not been released.