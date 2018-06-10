Sen. Schumer pushes for more suicide prevention federal funding

NEW YORK — Referencing the recent suicides of designer Kate Spade and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer(D-NY) says the time is now to increase otherwise stagnant federal funding of suicide prevention.

The suicide rate is increasing— with 45,000 deaths of people over the age of 10 from 1999 to 2016, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It is one of the leading causes of death in the United States,” Schumer said. ”We do so much with auto accidents that kill a comparable number of people, why are we not doing more about suicide? Right now a New Yorker takes their life every five hours.”

The Senator cited three successful federal suicide prevention programs.

The three programs have received $50 million annually combined since 2013 without any increase.

“The deaths of these well-known people, Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, should be a wake up call to the Congress start funding these programs adequately,“ Schumer said.