JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A vehicle made contact with a light rail near Essex Street in Jersey City, NJ Transit tweeted around 1 p.m.

Hudson-Bergen Light Rail service as been temporarily suspended between Marin Boulevard and Exchange place until further notice.

Substitute bus service is being provided for commuters.

Emergency crews are on site.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.