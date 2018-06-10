Man riding dirt bike struck, killed in Manhattan

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan —A man is dead after he rear-ended a van while traveling down a Manhattan street on a dirt bike Saturday night.

Police received a call about a vehicle collision around 10:42 p.m. at 11th Avenue and W. 42nd Street in Hell’s Kitchen.

When they arrived, police determined Francisco Aracena, 31, was operating a dirt bike, traveling south on 11th Avenue when he struck the rear of a van stopped at a red light, said officials.

Aracena was taken to the hospital with head injuries and was pronounced dead, said cops.

The operator of the van was not injured and remained on scene.