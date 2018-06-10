Full list: Tony Award winners 2018

The Tony Awards kicked off on Sunday night with a pair of first-time hosts.
Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles hosted from the massive 6,000-seat Radio City Music Hall.
Here's a list of the winners (as of 11:05 p.m.):
Best Musical: "The Band's Visit"
Best Leading Actor in a Musical: Tony Shalhoub, "The Band's Visit"
Best Leading Actress in a Musical: Katrina Lenk, "The Band's Visit"
Best Revival of a Musical: “Once On This Island”
Best Orchestrations: Jamshied Sharifi, “The Band’s Visit”
Best Choreography: Justin Peck, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”
Best Scenic Designs of a Play: Christine Jones, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”
Best Score: “The Band’s Visit”
Best Revival of a Play: "Angels in America"
Best Sound Design of a Play: Gareth Fry, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”
Best Sound Design of a Musical: Kai Harada, “The Band’s Visit”
Best Play: “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”
Best Book of a Musical: “The Band’s Visit,” Itamar Moses
Best Leading Actor in a Play: Andrew Garfield, “Angels in America”
Best Leading Actress in a Play: Glenda Jackson, “Three Tall Women”
Best Featured Actor in a Play: Nathan Lane, “Angels in America”
Best Featured Actress in a Play: Laurie Metcalf, “Three Tall Women”
Best Featured Actor in a Musical: Ari’el Stachel, “The Band’s Visit”
Best Featured Actress in a Musical: Lindsay Mendez, “Carousel”
Best Scenic Design of a Play: Christine Jones, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”
Best Scenic Design of a Musical: David Zinn, “SpongeBob SquarePants”
Best Costume Design of a Play: Katrina Lindsay, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”
Best Costume Design of a Musical: Catherine Zuber, “My Fair Lady”
Best Lighting Design of a Play: Neil Austin, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”
Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Tyler Micoleau, “The Band’s Visit”
Best Direction of a Play: John Tiffany, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”
EDITORS’ PICKS
How Trump Uses Conspiracy Theories Like ‘Spygate’
Behind New York’s Housing Crisis: Weak Laws and Uneven Regulation
Blood Will Tell, Part 2: Did Faulty Evidence Doom Joe Bryan?
Best Direction of a Musical: David Cromer, “The Band’s Visit”
Best Choreography: Justin Peck, “Carousel”
Best Orchestrations: Jamshied Sharifi, “The Band’s Visit”
Sound Design in a Play: Gareth Fry, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”
Sound Design in a Musical: Kai Harada, “The Band’s Visit”
Special Tony Award for lifetime achievement in the theater: Chita Rivera, Andrew Lloyd Webber
Special Tony Award: Bruce Springsteen, John Leguizamo
Regional Theater Tony Award: La MaMa E.T.C.
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award: Nick Scandalios
Tony Honors for excellence in the theater: Sara Krulwich, Bessie Nelson, Ernest Winzer Cleaners