Full list: Tony Award winners 2018

The Tony Awards kicked off on Sunday night with a pair of first-time hosts.

Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles hosted from the massive 6,000-seat Radio City Music Hall.

Here's a list of the winners (as of 11:05 p.m.):

Best Musical: "The Band's Visit"

Best Leading Actor in a Musical: Tony Shalhoub, "The Band's Visit"

Best Leading Actress in a Musical: Katrina Lenk, "The Band's Visit"

Best Revival of a Musical: “Once On This Island”

Best Orchestrations: Jamshied Sharifi, “The Band’s Visit”

Best Score: “The Band’s Visit”

Best Revival of a Play: "Angels in America"

Best Play: “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

Best Book of a Musical: “The Band’s Visit,” Itamar Moses

Best Leading Actor in a Play: Andrew Garfield, “Angels in America”

Best Leading Actress in a Play: Glenda Jackson, “Three Tall Women”

Best Featured Actor in a Play: Nathan Lane, “Angels in America”

Best Featured Actress in a Play: Laurie Metcalf, “Three Tall Women”

Best Featured Actor in a Musical: Ari’el Stachel, “The Band’s Visit”

Best Featured Actress in a Musical: Lindsay Mendez, “Carousel”

Best Scenic Design of a Play: Christine Jones, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical: David Zinn, “SpongeBob SquarePants”

Best Costume Design of a Play: Katrina Lindsay, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

Best Costume Design of a Musical: Catherine Zuber, “My Fair Lady”

Best Lighting Design of a Play: Neil Austin, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Tyler Micoleau, “The Band’s Visit”

Best Direction of a Play: John Tiffany, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

Best Direction of a Musical: David Cromer, “The Band’s Visit”

Special Tony Award for lifetime achievement in the theater: Chita Rivera, Andrew Lloyd Webber

Special Tony Award: Bruce Springsteen, John Leguizamo

Regional Theater Tony Award: La MaMa E.T.C.

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award: Nick Scandalios

Tony Honors for excellence in the theater: Sara Krulwich, Bessie Nelson, Ernest Winzer Cleaners