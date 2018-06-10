Arrest made in fatal Harlem shooting

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police have made an arrest in a shooting that left a man dead in Harlem.

Cameron Stokes, 22, was taken into custody Saturday and faces multiple charges for allegedly shooting Louis Greene, 30, outside a Harlem building around W. 132nd Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard early Saturday.

Authorities arrived to find Greene unconscious and unresponsive

Greene was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Stokes was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm and murder.