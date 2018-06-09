× Trump approves federal aid to NJ following March winter storm

NEW JERSEY— President Donald Trump has declared that a major disaster exists in the State of New Jersey and has ordered federal assistance to help with the recovery efforts in areas affected by the March winter storm.

In a release Saturday, the White House announced that federal funding will be made available to the state and to eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities that were damaged by the winter snowstorm in the counties of Bergen, Essex, Morris, Passaic, and Somerset.

Additionally, the White House says federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for the 2-day snow removal which happened during the storm in Bergen and Morris counties.