Man fatally shot in Harlem; person taken into custody

HARLEM, Manhattan — A man was shot and killed in Harlem early Saturday.

Around 2:35 a.m., authorities responded to a call about a person shot in front of a building around W. 132nd Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

When they arrived, officials found 30-year-old Louis Greene unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his back, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, said cops.

Authorities took an individual into custody regarding the incident with charges pending, according to police.