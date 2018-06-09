Man arrested for DWI after Long Island crash injures 12-year-old

SHIRLEY, N.Y. — A man was arrested for driving intoxicated following a motor vehicle accident that injured a 12-year-old girl Friday night.

Around 11:20 p.m., a woman was driving her sedan with her daughter in the back seat when a vehicle driven by Donald Savage, 41, struck her from behind while they were at a traffic light on southbound William Floyd Parkway at Robinwood Drive in Shirley, according to police.

The girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said cops.

Her mother and Savage were not injured in the crash, police said.

Savage was charged with driving while intoxicated.