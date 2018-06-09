15-year-old arrested in Freeport triple fatal crash: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREEPORT, Long Island—An arrest has been made in a violent collision that left three people dead on the Meadowbrook State Parkway, police said Saturday.

Authorities have arrested a 15-year-old girl who was determined to be the driver operating a stolen vehicle involved in the crash, police said.

Three teens lost their lives after they were ejected from the stolen SUV that overturned "several times" when the unlicensed driver crashed on a Long Island highway Friday, New York State Police said.

Ten people, including an infant, were inside the five-seat Chevy TrailBlazer when the crash happened about 11:40 a.m. on southbound Meadowbrook State Parkway near Exit M9 in Freeport, New York State Police Major David Candelaria said.

The teen has been charged with three counts of manslaughter in the second degree and three counts of criminally negligent homicide.

The driver is set to be arraigned in Nassau County Family Court on Monday.