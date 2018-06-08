Woman pepper sprays tourists who bumped into her: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan —Three tourists were pepper sprayed allegedly by a woman after they bumped into her in Midtown Thursday night, police said.

The family of three from Germany — a man 54, and two women, ages 34 and 60 — were walking across Eighth Avenue near West 46th Street at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday when they bumped into a woman, police said.

The family and the woman, identified as Jessica Perez, 25, started arguing, police said.

Then Perez allegedly pepper sprayed them in their faces, an NYPD official said.

The victims suffered from minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Perez faces charges of misdemeanor assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a noxious substance, police said.