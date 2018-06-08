Traffic agent assaulted in Queens; attacker sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELMHURST, Queens — Police are looking for a man who assaulted a traffic agent last Tuesday.

The agent was walking along Roosevelt Avenue when an unidentified male approached him from behind and grabbed him by the neck.

The man then dragged the agent down the block before throwing him to the ground, punching and kicking him.

The agent was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).