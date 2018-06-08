Tractor-trailer overturns, blocking Westchester-bound lanes on Mario Cuomo Bridge

NEW YORK — A crashed tractor-trailer blocked all westbound lanes on the Mario Cuomo Bridge during the Friday morning commute.

Reports of the overturned truck were made around 5:35 a.m.

It remains on its side and across all Westchester-bound lanes as of 6:20 a.m., footage from AIR11 showed.

Three tow trucks are on scene attempting to move the rig.

Travelers are being diverted from the New York thruway to either the Garden State Parkway or Palisades Parkway for the George Washington Bridge.

It is not yet clear if anyone was injured, but EMS was seen responding.